Reader Opinion: Country supposed to be for people not party

as long as presidents continue to pick judges that favor their political ambitions. You Mr. President are no exception. Neither are the ones who preceded you at least in the last 40 or 50 years. The Supreme Court was created to make sure that the laws of the land were constitutional and being interpreted correctly. Not make new laws, which in a roundabout way they are doing.

It's not just the courts that behave along party lines, Congress does it every day of the session. No matter what the legislation that is created, it is largely voted up or down along party lines. This has resulted in a stalemate that for all practical purposes renders Congress dysfunctional. This was supposed to be a country of, by and for the people, not of the party and for the party.

Most people in Congress kowtow to the political leaders of their respected party.

For all practical purposes they are not allowed to have a mind of their own or do what many of their constituents want them to, because if they do, they will find themselves on the outside looking in. Remember constituents are supposed to mean all of the people of your district that you represent and not just the ones who voted for you. To those who don't believe this, I challenge you to look at the voting records of your favorite legislators, paying close attention to who authored the bill. It is inconceivable to believe that every bill that is authored is only good when it comes from your party.

Mike Holst

Crosslake