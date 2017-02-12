Reader Opinion: Hypocrites

If the Native American communities are so vehemently against harming the natural resources of this country, i.e. the Dakota Access Pipeline, why do they insist on netting and spearing spawning walleye on Mille Lacs Lake? Sounds like a bunch of hypocrites to me. They should have to obey all the laws of the land like everyone else and the state should be in control of native lands and treaties not the federal government. Personally, I am sick and tired of the way this issue is being handled. No preferential treatment for any race. I am not racist but am close to becoming one.