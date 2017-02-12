Reader Opinion: History repeats

On the national level it seems that making it OK for companies to bribe foreign government officials, and hide the facts so that foreign courts can't prosecute corrupt officials, is good business. I would imagine that they are counting on reciprocal action from our friends that need the cover.

These are the group that claims to be Christians, represent Christian values and a few years ago said that I wasn't Christian enough. In my understanding one sin is no different from another, all but one is forgivable but any will send you to hell.

On another note the rhetoric in this Muslim debate and attack on them for their religion it is old stuff. It is nearly identical to that used to try to prevent Irish from coming to this country they were those terrible Catholics. Nothing but no good drunks, thieves, couldn't be trusted as Americans because they would do what their priest or bishop or cardinal was told to tell them by the pope, "for God's sake we can't have that." The end of that finally came when we elected JFK.

Those who fail to learn from History are doomed to repeat it.

Jesse Nix

Emily