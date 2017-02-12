Reader Opinion: Fake news?

Our leaders, whether Republican or Democrat, have put up a long big wall between them. They refuse to work with each other. It's nothing to joke about, either.

Making light of the serious nature of the politics at hand, it seems odd for a feel good bill like Kresha's, coming from Little Falls, to even be real. No facts were submitted to suggest that anyone or any company is boycotting Israel.

It must be fake news.

Allen VanLandschoot

Baxter