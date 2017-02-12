Reader Opinion: Fake news?
So, Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, introduces a "feel good bill" and likely it's never going anywhere, for what purpose? I thought this was fake news, as I started reading the headline in the Wednesday Brainerd Dispatch. I suspect with even a "feel good bill" both parties would line up on opposing sides!
Our leaders, whether Republican or Democrat, have put up a long big wall between them. They refuse to work with each other. It's nothing to joke about, either.
Making light of the serious nature of the politics at hand, it seems odd for a feel good bill like Kresha's, coming from Little Falls, to even be real. No facts were submitted to suggest that anyone or any company is boycotting Israel.
It must be fake news.
Allen VanLandschoot
Baxter