Reader Opinion: Legal, regulated marijuana market needed

Polls consistently show a rising and overwhelming public opinion that our current policies are not working and they need to be replaced with a legal, well-regulated marijuana market for adults.

This is not a partisan issue. It is an issue of personal freedom of choice and safety. It's correcting a wrong. It is American democracy at it essence, the governed people demanding change. When I purchase a lottery ticket I do not remember what party was in control when the Minnesota Lottery was authorized, do you? I do not remember what party was in control when I buy a six-pack after 8 p.m. I'm just happy I can do these things. Tell your state representatives what you think and remind them that this is not a partisan issue.

Mike Kistler

Hackensack