You could give up once you've been hurt, but you'd be the loser in the dance of life.

Dance to your own beat, your own style, in the time and place you choose. When you do, you'll find that there's still love in your heart. The color of your hair and the shape of your body do not matter. When you reach out in love there will be someone or something—strangers, neighbors, cat, dog, horse, ad infinitum—who will be grateful for the shared moments.

Love is as deep and wide as the Grand Canyon, and the river that runs through it ebbs and flows with the rhythm of nature. The source of nature is also the source of love. Immutable, ferocious, and calm; flowing; repeating a cycle of life and revealing its secrets moment by moment.

So celebrate your singleness. Buy yourself a rose; take yourself to dinner. Love the special person that you are. Don't let Valentine's Day make you feel less than a whole person just because you are single. There is joy to be found in this world we live in. Listen to your heart and let it lead you to the next stop in this journey of life. But, please, don't forget to take your brain with you.

Sue Sterling

Past President of Lakes Area Singles

Brainerd