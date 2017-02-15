Reader Opinion: Thankful for Obama
A review of the eight Obama years shows a lot to be thankful for. He inherited one of the worst economic crises in U.S. history. Now we are in one of the longest economic expansion and job creation periods in history. He was aggressively criticized for government bailouts of large American companies, but the taxpayers got their bailout money back along with many saved jobs.
In Washington, D.C., usually noted for various scandals and conflicts of interest, the Obama family was noted for its high ethical standard. Let us hope that standard is maintained in the new administration.
Rolf Westgard
St. Paul