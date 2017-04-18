Reader Opinion: Keep clean energy initiatives

The Senate bill exempts rural electrical cooperatives from the requirement to have the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission resolve net metering disputes. Net metering allows residential and commercial customers who generate their own electricity from renewable sources to feed extra electricity back into the grid. Cooperative customers are currently challenging fees as high as $83 per month, and this bill would remove their ability to have those fees waived by independent experts. The result is that families, businesses, and farmers in our area who have invested in renewable energy will no longer have the same consumer protections as those served by larger utilities.

Both of these bills represent a step backward in Minnesota's transition to a clean energy economy, especially in outstate communities. I urge our local legislators to make sure that the bill placed before the governor maintains energy efficiency incentives and consumer protections for rural residents, instead of removing them.

Kay Paulus

Brainerd