Reader Opinion: The truth

But what is really pathetic is when the ties that bind you politically to this person, whether you work for him or are just a political follower, compel you to tarnish your own credibility because in essence the party comes first and the truth comes last. There are people who call that being a team player. I call it being a blind follower, looking for power at any cost, even if it's your reputation that is at stake.

This kind of party loyalty isn't new. It's always existed, but never to the extent that it exists today. There are Republican legislators who have to be squirming in their seats each time another tweet comes out of the White House. They are torn between the president's words and actions, their constituent's demands and to some extent their own personal values. I don't feel sorry for them. They had a chance to elect a far more reputable candidate, if fact there were several of them. If it was just the reputation of the Republican Party and their choice for president that was at stake here it won't be so bad. It's the moral fabric of our country that is at risk.

Mike Holst

Crosslake