Reader Opinion: Bus policy

1. Too young to leave unattended for five minutes let alone a mile walk one way.

2. Dangers of a sex offender.

3. Cold weather.

4. No sidewalks on a busy street.

5. Crossing railroad tracks and busy intersections with no patrols.

These are just some of the things I mentioned. I got "no" compassion from the board.

Had I have known this was a topic with the board again I would have been in attendance

for this.

Thank you to the person that finally got them to listen.

Robin Cowell

Brainerd