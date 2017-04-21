Reader Opinion: Bus policy
I am so very happy to see the new bus policy in District 181 change. I went to the board meetings addressing this issue in 2014. It made the front paper of the Dispatch. I felt a kindergarten and first grader should not have to walk a mile to school. I brought many issues to them concerning this policy:
1. Too young to leave unattended for five minutes let alone a mile walk one way.
2. Dangers of a sex offender.
3. Cold weather.
4. No sidewalks on a busy street.
5. Crossing railroad tracks and busy intersections with no patrols.
These are just some of the things I mentioned. I got "no" compassion from the board.
Had I have known this was a topic with the board again I would have been in attendance
for this.
Thank you to the person that finally got them to listen.
Robin Cowell
Brainerd