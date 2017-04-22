Reader Opinion: Don't fund Pre-K

Back when I was growing up you started school at 5 or 6 and parents would take from there. We got time to be a kid and still learned. Also, the grades first through fourth could use adults to help kids with math, spelling, reading, etc. Like I do. Put your money where it is needed in the upper grades for the kids that need it. Instead of having four to five adults in Pre-K and Head Start for the same amount of students as upper grades put some of them with older children with just the teacher where they need the help.

Harriett Carleton

Merrifield