Reader Opinion: Protesting too much

No, let's focus on Trump's tax returns.

They demand that he "make them public" so we can see about any ties to Russia.

Well, I agree. Let's make them public. Yes, I will even support the protests.

Just as soon as Obama releases his college transcripts and Hillary releases her senior thesis, I will support "exposing" Trump's tax returns.

You don't even have to be a Trump supporter to see the sheer chutzpah and hypocrisy of these demands. Plus, with a financial wheeler-dealer like Trump, do they actually think he would report any Russian ties on his income tax statement? I am a wait-and-see guy with Trump, but this projectionist lunacy drives me nuts.

One, two, three, four, show these tired old lefties to the door! Hey hey, ho ho, some distraction or another has got to go!

Tony Bauer

Nisswa