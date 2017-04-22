Reader Opinion: Easter thoughts

There has been a sacred significance to this time of year long before Christianity, with a universal rebirth of plants and even animal activity. Spring has been a hopeful time of promise and possibility for the human race, probably since time immemorial. It is like life reappearing after a period of darkness and seeming death. It is a time of the spring equinox and more light than dark.

But as always, there are still some remnants of the dark. We know here in Minnesota, the two sides of April, and as T. S. Eliot said, "April is the cruelest month." It is a time when we have to decide whether to believe in the light or dark of things once again. Hope springs eternal. It is a new season and the Twins will be great this year.

The dark side however in the constant reminders of violence and wars, of the choices of death and destruction. It is the month of the assassinations of Lincoln and of Martin Luther King, Jr.

So, it really ends up being a time to test our own resilience and the resilience of the human spirit. It is a new beginning, a rebirth of that spirit, once again seeing if it can stand up against the pressures of the dark forces. Perhaps this time the light and the human spirit will overcome the darkness.

Are there enough of us to make this happen? One can only hope so and not have to say, "Just wait till next year."

Bob Passi

Baxter