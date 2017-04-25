Reader Opinion: A poor track record

There are environmental liens against Wabash properties at New Lisbon, Fond du Lac, and Mauston, Wis.

There is a plume of PCE and TCE that most likely originated from cleaning of trailers in a wash rack at the Wabash National Trailer property at West Sacramento, Calif. (Army Corps of Engineers Environmental Site Assessment).

Garsite LLC (a Wabash company in Kansas City, Kan.) is on the 2011 EPA Resource Conservation and Recovery Act watch list.

In the public copy at the Little Falls public hearing on Wabash Corporation, there was information about three unsettled environmental disputes (CERCLA Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act; Superfund) Phillips Services Site Rock Hill, South Carolina; PROFEPA to resolve noncompliance with federal and state environmental laws at Bulk Tank International facility Guanajuato Mexico; CERCLA Marine Shale Processors site Amelia, La., alleged shipment/disposal of hazardous waste to the MSP Site in 1992 from its branch facility in Dallas; CERCLA Motorola 52nd Street, Phoenix, Superfund Site; 2005 Charlotte, N.C. Inactive Hazardous Waste Sites Priority List (formerly owned site), which should have alerted the city and community leaders to review the company's environmental compliance history. Prior to the public hearing, the official city/county newspaper Morrison County Record, should have reported this, so the public could competently weigh in.

Robin Hensel

Little Falls