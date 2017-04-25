Reader Opinion: Time to assimilate

Well, the April 21 letter writer didn't read my letter the right way. I stated we should boycott the DNR for Hunting and Fishing until the states take control of the reservations. The federal government needs to get its nose out of state's business and rights. The Native Americans need to quit the practice of netting fish filled with eggs and harvesting who knows how many deer. It's time for all citizens of this country to obey all game laws. I don't care about treaties that were placed back in the 1800s. It's time to assimilate into this day and age and adhere to the rules the same as the rest of American citizens.