Reader Opinion: Volunteers are appreciated

Every one of the volunteers who so generously give of their time and talent, make our organization proud. The dedication of these volunteers to help in the comfort of our patients is

immeasurable and appreciated by all staff. The Independent Sector announced that the estimated value of a volunteer hour is now $24.14. In 2016, volunteers put in 23,589 hours at SJMC which is valued at $569,944. The valuation of volunteer time provides one way to measure the impact hundreds of individuals make with each hour they dedicate to make a difference.

Last year, nearly 90 million volunteers stepped forward to make our communities a better place to live. Role models mentored at-risk children. Volunteers built new homes. Families were given a second chance. Neighborhoods found hope. And millions of other projects helped causes and

organizations meet their missions.

Volunteering is one way that people say they want to ";give back." It is unique and distinctive.

Whether volunteers help a single patient or ignite change that benefits many, volunteers are

making a difference in the community. Children who grow up learning to give back not only strengthen their communities but enrich their own lives in countless ways. Please join us in

celebrating that spirit of selfless service, and extend your appreciation to area volunteers at

schools, nonprofit organizations and all throughout Crow Wing County.

Deb Anderson

Volunteer supervisor

Essentia Health