Reader Opinion: Volunteers are appreciated
April 24-28 is National Volunteer Appreciation Week and we would like to thank all of the volunteers in our area, especially the volunteers at Essentia Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Every one of the volunteers who so generously give of their time and talent, make our organization proud. The dedication of these volunteers to help in the comfort of our patients is
immeasurable and appreciated by all staff. The Independent Sector announced that the estimated value of a volunteer hour is now $24.14. In 2016, volunteers put in 23,589 hours at SJMC which is valued at $569,944. The valuation of volunteer time provides one way to measure the impact hundreds of individuals make with each hour they dedicate to make a difference.
Last year, nearly 90 million volunteers stepped forward to make our communities a better place to live. Role models mentored at-risk children. Volunteers built new homes. Families were given a second chance. Neighborhoods found hope. And millions of other projects helped causes and
organizations meet their missions.
Volunteering is one way that people say they want to ";give back." It is unique and distinctive.
Whether volunteers help a single patient or ignite change that benefits many, volunteers are
making a difference in the community. Children who grow up learning to give back not only strengthen their communities but enrich their own lives in countless ways. Please join us in
celebrating that spirit of selfless service, and extend your appreciation to area volunteers at
schools, nonprofit organizations and all throughout Crow Wing County.
Deb Anderson
Volunteer supervisor
Essentia Health