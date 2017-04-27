Reader Opinion: Adverse Childhood Experiences

Kudos to Mr. Anderson and his wife for their willingness to take on foster care for children, and their challenge to others to join them. More foster parents are an essential part of the social/emotional healing that needs to take place in our community.

I was pleased to see Mr. Anderson's reference to the Adverse Childhood Experiences and their role in producing addiction. For readers not familiar with the ACEs, there are ten of them—physical or emotional neglect; physical, emotional or sexual abuse; and mental illness of a parent, drug or alcohol addiction of a parent; witnessing domestic violence; separation from a parent; and incarceration of a family member. Children who experience four or more of the ACEs usually suffer from a host of physical, mental, and social/emotional problems as adults.

With two-thirds of adults having one or more ACE, and one in six having four or more, ACEs are a huge problem for individuals, families and communities.

Even with the high rate and negative effects of ACEs, public health science offers prevention solutions to this problem. At the core of these solutions is relationship building, which can be done on many levels.

Individuals who want more information on preventing ACEs can contact Crow Wing Energized and the ACEs Resiliency Coalition at crowwingenergized.org (Mental Fitness tab).

Lowell Johnson

Fort Ripley

Co-chair, ACEs Resiliency Coalition