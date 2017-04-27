The writer also states he doesn't feel sorry for the Republicans that elected Trump and fears for the "moral fiber" of our country.

Think "errors of omission" and let's peek at the record.

Who met with the incumbent Attorney General on her plane on a tarmac in Arizona prior to the FBI report.

Who deleted 30,000 plus emails before turning her emails to the FBI?

Who worked with the DNC chairperson the now defrocked Debbie Wasserman Schultz to sabotage Senator Sanders campaign?

Who received leaked questions to be asked at the upcoming debate with her opponent Senator Sanders without reporting it to the debate officials? Donna Brazile the replacement chair of the DNC then terminated by CNN for her actions and lying cover up was the helpmate.

Who closed the Clinton Foundation when she could no longer offer a quid pro quo for solicited donations in January prior to Inauguration Day 2017

Trump ran in the face of many Republicans (think GOP governor of Ohio John Kasich which Trump won) the Democrats machine and the unbiased press. Specifically with the help of the Clinton labeled "basket of deplorable" voters, he prevailed. Protesters haven't thought through the fact that it's not Trump they contempt ... it's the voters of moral fiber that elected him. I wrote in the name of a man who lost in the primaries but Trump won ... he is my president. I wish him good health and success and believe him to be a decent man. I will judge his results ... he deserves God's speed.

Now imagine Kate Smith singing "God Bless America" and blessing us all every one.

George Halverson

Merrifield