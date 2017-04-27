Reader Opinion: Disappointed in decision on church directory

Also missing will be the nice picture, a brief, meaningful message and Sunday's Scripture readings that was included at the top of the directory.

While online readership of our paper has increased, there are still many people that enjoy reading the print edition. This includes the many who come to our region on weekends throughout the year, especially in the summer. One of the things those out-of-towners, along with locals, often look for in the paper is a church directory.

I feel our area and the readership of the Dispatch would be better served if the church directory would remain in the print edition of the Dispatch. I also feel the church directory would be better content in our paper than the recently added USA Today pages.

Now, more than ever, people need to go to church. We cannot make them to go to church, but we certainly can give them the information of our area churches when they decide to attend.

Pastor Bill Werth

Baxter