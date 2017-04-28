Reader Opinion: CHIPS is broken
Removing a motor because a tire is flat is stupid, agreed?
Our CHIPS (Child in need of Protection or Services) program terrorized children by placing them in the arms of strangers and away from Daddy for weeks, months or say a year or two because of a family crisis while we teach Mom to lie, fear (for perks), manipulate and steal public dollars—really stupid, agreed?
A kidnapper is someone who holds a child from a loved one until ransom demands are met.
Those profiting from this felony level crime against children are now residing in job positions paid by this reader's tax dollars.
Safety is of the Lord and following Christ, not a social program.
A factory providing broken or missing parts is soon closing its doors. Social programs not producing healed families of origin are likewise disposable. Can we agree to stop supporting bully behavior and spend money wisely, please? For the children? Come on.
Grandma Suzy
Sue Berg
Nisswa