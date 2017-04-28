Reader Opinion: Hospice volunteer work appreciated

Hospice is quality of life at the end of life, requiring an interdisciplinary team made up of physicians, nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains, and volunteers.

Our team relies heavily on volunteers as they offer support, companionship, and caregiver breaks. Our volunteers are the backbone of hospice; donating their time, heart and listening ear to comfort the dying and offering support to family members, as well.

Hebrews 6:10 reads "God is not unjust; He will not forget your work and the love you have shown Him as you have helped His people and continue to help them."

We personally want each of our volunteers to know that your work does not go unnoticed and know that sometimes just being present in silence is enough!

On behalf of the whole hospice team at Good Samaritan Society, we thank you for all that you do!

With grateful hearts,

Amber Harris, registered nurse, hospice administrator

Mary Fedor, hospice volunteer coordinator