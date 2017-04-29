Reader Opinion: Proud of Brainerd educators

It is the teachers who are the base and I hope the area legislators recognize those teachers as valuable contributors to our children. Rather than giving up, they strive to be better in a climate that provides little support to its educators in public schools. I listened to my nephew talk about a Warrior Heart and with all my being I believe public school teachers are warriors ... the ones I know personally are. As were many of the educators I grew up with in Two Harbors.

Deb Halsted

Brainerd