Reader Opinion: Why are gas prices so high
I am amazed at the gullibility of residents of this area.
After the sale of Mills Fleet Farm we no longer have an advocate to keep the gas prices down, the prices are now controlled by a super cooperation who want to make a killing on gas buyers and of course the local retailers are also more that willing to hold their prices up.
The prices all around us have been from 10 cents to 25 cents cheaper.
Yesterday the price of a barrel of oil fell to below $50 a barrel and the wholesale price sat at $1.75. Why are we in the Brainerd area paying $2.34 a gallon? This is pure greed.
There is a glut of oil and they cannot sell it all, we should also be benefited by lower prices. This has been going on for months filling the pockets of the rich.
Daryl Bahma
Brainerd