Reader Opinion: Why are gas prices so high

The prices all around us have been from 10 cents to 25 cents cheaper.

Yesterday the price of a barrel of oil fell to below $50 a barrel and the wholesale price sat at $1.75. Why are we in the Brainerd area paying $2.34 a gallon? This is pure greed.

There is a glut of oil and they cannot sell it all, we should also be benefited by lower prices. This has been going on for months filling the pockets of the rich.

Daryl Bahma

Brainerd