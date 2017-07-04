Reader Opinion: Answers

It's that precious party that demands you kowtow to their plank because there is no way anyone else on the other side of the aisle has enough brains to rationally govern this country. The fact that there are multi-talented people on both sides of the aisle that could offer a whole lot of solutions to our problems, if they worked together, is wasted on this ridiculous party loyalty that their leaders seem to demand. As a democratic government we have long criticized communists and socialists for their heavy handed one party rule. I am starting to find a lot of similarities right here in the way we do business.

Congress has never had a lower popularity rating then it has right now. The American people have little faith in them yet they continue to resist change. One can only come to the conclusion that they don't really care what we think. They say,

"Vote them out if you don't like it," but we keep getting different faces with the same old mindset. As long as it's "party first"-- nothing will ever change.

Mike Holst

Crosslake