Reader Opinion: Answers
So often when I write something that seems apolitical I wonder if those party lovers who don't agree with me, hate me for my views.
It seems that as a country, we are slowly evolving into a society where you will be labeled by the political faithful as someone to like, or not to like, based entirely on your politics. I will tell you right now that I used to be a conservative person who has since drifted back to the center because neither party fits my views right now. In fact, I maintain that the parties themselves are the biggest problem and that goes for both of them.
It's that precious party that demands you kowtow to their plank because there is no way anyone else on the other side of the aisle has enough brains to rationally govern this country. The fact that there are multi-talented people on both sides of the aisle that could offer a whole lot of solutions to our problems, if they worked together, is wasted on this ridiculous party loyalty that their leaders seem to demand. As a democratic government we have long criticized communists and socialists for their heavy handed one party rule. I am starting to find a lot of similarities right here in the way we do business.
Congress has never had a lower popularity rating then it has right now. The American people have little faith in them yet they continue to resist change. One can only come to the conclusion that they don't really care what we think. They say,
"Vote them out if you don't like it," but we keep getting different faces with the same old mindset. As long as it's "party first"-- nothing will ever change.
Mike Holst
Crosslake