Reader Opinion: Ounce of prevention

I would relate this fantastic quote to the Boy Scouts of America and how they help our young people stay physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.

According to results from the 2010 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an estimated 2.4 million Americans used prescription drugs non-medically for the first time within the past year, which averages to approximately 6,600 initiates per day. More than one-half were females and about a third were aged 12 to 17. Although prescription drug abuse affects many Americans, certain populations, such as youth, older adults, and women, may be at particular risk.

One of the first lessons each Scout goes through when they join is the program "Drugs: A Deadly Game!", which is the drug abuse prevention awareness program from the Boy Scouts of America and Boys' Life magazine. "D: ADG!" presents a set of easily understood facts that will get children talking—and learning—about the dangers of drug use and abuse.

A study from Louis Harris & Associates shows that children who spend time in Scouting are 89 percent more likely to avoid using illegal drugs.

Through its teachings and reinforcement of values, Scouting helps prevent young people from ever starting to use drugs, therefore Scouting is helping to prevent the need for programs to treat drug abuse.

We need to invest more in programs like Scouting to help ensure our young people never fall into the dark world of addiction. Scouting can be our ounce of prevention.

Kenneth R. Toole

District Executive, Boy Scouts of America

Baxter