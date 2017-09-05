Reader Opinion: Upper class with no class

Knowing the conservative bent of The Forum, it is not totally surprising, but still depressing. At a time when income inequality continues to grow to historic proportions and workers' wages are stagnant at best and falling relative to the cost of living increases they are faced with, somehow we cannot even take the time to honor them on a day that has been set aside to honor them. For shame!!

It would be like changing Thanksgiving to Self-Satisfaction Day, or Christmas to Consumers' Day, or Memorial Day to Conscientious Objector Day, or Martin Luther King Jr. Day to who knows what.

In a society nearly completely controlled by an economic aristocracy where business, financial institutions and corporations are the heavy winners, can you not at least pay lip service to the workers who, after all, are much of the source of your wealth.

This just looks like an arrogant and entitled upper class with no class.

Bob Passi

Baxter