Reader Opinion: Job's faith

I don't quite understand what Satan is allowed to do or not do. I think of hurricanes Harvey and Katrina, very devastating! Satan's doing?

Again, when Job was tested, God gave Satan permission to test Job. Somehow Satan convinced two nationalities to raid, steal and kill Job's flocks, fire from heaven to burn more of him flocks and a strong wind to blow down the house Job's children were in and killed them. Job 1:13-19

To answer this, Matt. 10:28, And do not fear those who can kill the body but cannot kill the soul. But fear Him (God) who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell (final judgment).

So, how did Job respond to all his woes? Then Job arose, tore his robe (an act of mourning), shaved his head; and fell to the ground and worshiped. And he said:

"Naked I came from my mother's womb, and naked shall I return. The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away: Blessed be the name of the Lord." Job 1:20&21

Job is an exception of faith, yet, ".. God is faithful who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able but with the temptation will also make a way of escape, that you may be able to bear it." 1 Cor. 10:13b

Faith, not understanding. Believe God is good. Amen

Stephen L. Heinecke

Baxter