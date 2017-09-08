Reader Opinion: Moved by Earth's majesty

And then the Earth shows us, with floods and flames, that we are as insignificant as desiccated leaves. The ancients believed everything was made of earth, wind, fire and water. We think we've advanced beyond that, that we have a greater understanding of what nature really is, and then those four rage back to remind us of their primacy.

"You've all built your houses on sand," they say. "There is no rock."

I wake up with my lungs heavy, my throat dry, irritated, and crackling, but I'm deeply moved. Everyone else is angry. "Some idiot kids with firecrackers." "How could they be so stupid." "Where were their parents." "Throw the book at them." But I'm moved by what it all means. Don't you see? It's not about what someone did or how it will affect the future. Forests grow and burn and die and grow again. We saw it one way. We'll see it another.

What it means is that there's hope. One person, through one action, can change millions of lives. In the right place and the right moment, one person can shift the course of a whole world. That power is inside all of us, and we can choose to use it for good. I've kept it to myself whenever it's come up, but that's what really moves me.

Kat Beireis

Pequot Lakes