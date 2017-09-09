Reader Opinion: Corporate Influence

Since the "Citizens United vs. Federal Election" Supreme Court decision in 2010, corporations have gained more influence in our elections, legislative process, and in our everyday lives. This decision granted constitutional rights to corporations as "persons," and makes money a form of "political" free speech. Join me and over 12,000 citizens in Minnesota of both political parties in supporting the "Movement to Amend," ending corporate personhood and dollars as "free" speech. Go to movementtoamend.org to show your support.