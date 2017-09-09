Reader Opinion: A joy to see

Students, work hard, do your best, have fun, extend yourselves by getting out of your comfort zone, respect everyone and pay it forward to others less fortunate than you. Doing these simple things will help your year be more successful and meaningful.

Educators, thank you for daily giving of yourselves, leaving a positive impact on our children and making a difference in so many kids lives. You have chosen to do one of the most difficult jobs one could do—teach. However, also know the job you do is the most important job in the world. You have the remarkable ability to change and improve so many lives. Thank you for choosing to do that. Those that can, teach.

All of those involved in educating our children of all ages, have a great year. You are all

appreciated and respected.

John Ward

Baxter