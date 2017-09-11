Reader Opinion: In support of teachers

I wonder if he has ever been in the daily public school situation where one teacher has the responsibility to look after the academic and social growth of sometimes 30 students at one time. Yes, private school parents can bypass that if they have the money for the pricey favorable student-teacher ratios. Most of us gladly pay our fair share of taxes to support education for all.

Readers would like to know if the self-appointed critic and renowned expert is even aware what an education costs to become a licensed, certified, public school teacher (K-12). Furthermore, teachers do not get paid for the summers, unless they are teaching summer sessions. They can chose to spread their pay over 12 months or over the school term. Many teachers return to college/university work in their non-teaching time to improve skills because they are committed to doing better for their students. What the public usually does not hear about is the many parenting issues that are brought into the schools. Teachers cannot say no because they want to help all students—no matter the problems from home brought into the learning situations. Yes, public schools are here to educate all—not just the select few. That costs money. Clearly, our teachers are not free public servants.

Writing for myself and many others—teachers, I support you and thank you for the hard work all of you for all the students in spite of unjust and repeated criticism from the likes of the Nisswa writer.

M. Fritz Bertelt

Brainerd