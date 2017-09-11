Reader Opinion: 9/11 What have we learned?

Even now, as I write this it is hate that is being cultivated across our nation, seeking to divide and conquer us. The seeds of hate have been sown, and they are being fed and nurtured with lies, which in turn will bear the putrid fruit of violence, destruction, and death. History has proven this to be true.

We have a choice.

The alternative is to seek out :

" . . . . whatever it true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things. Philippians 4:8

I never thought I would live to see the day where everything our nation has fought and died for, would be under siege, from without and most astonishingly from within. How did we get here?

How do we begin to fight for our democracy and the freedoms we have before it is too late? We have a conscience decision to make.

G. L. Nelson

Aitkin