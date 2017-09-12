Reader Opinion: We are socialists

Reading the Sept. 1 Reader Opinion letter about truth and its degradation was interesting. However, it became a great example of how truth is distorted and misrepresented. The letter states that "socialism" is being taught to our young people and has never worked. It is incorrect on both counts. Venezuela is not an example of socialism and it's supposed failures. The U.S. has always been a socialistic democracy. Because we care about our fellow citizens. Our type of socialism has given us Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, housing, heating and food assistance, federal and state parks and highways, and even the rest stops on those highways. While police and fire are subsidized, they exist because we care about our citizens. The letter ends with a doozy about paid protestors being bussed around the country to cause havoc. This claim comes from the conservative media propaganda machine and is untrue.