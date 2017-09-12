Reader Opinion: Houston

Here's to the emergency responders who worked night and day to get people stable and to safety. Some of them most likely going to work after they too, lost all they had to the floods. To the doctors and nurses who worked night and day, caring for the sick and the injured, in less than favorable conditions. There were the relief workers who cooked food and distributed food, water, blankets and clothing to provide some level of comfort to their fellow man. The Red Cross, The Salvation Army. Here's to the people who cared for the animals and the people who worked to get the power back on and the streets passable. The National Guard and the Coast Guard. The city and government leaders, who coordinated the whole thing and countless others who took in their neighbors in their time of need.

Yes, this was the spirit of a great America at work. A great America that has always existed and transcends all politics. Houston will rise again from the spoils and even with the hardships; they will be better for what they went through because they proved they were always great. God bless them all.

Mike Holst

Crosslake