Walleyedan: No bananas on board

As I sit here in "Dorothy" (the old rocking chair at the office) getting a back rub (by an automated massager), I'm thinking of all the cool people we get to meet as fishing guides. Gunnar is certainly one of those people! The rest of his family are cool people, too, but Gunnar is something else. I've fished with him a number of times since spring. Each trip has had its "moments" and I would have to say it's because of all the "Gunnarisms."

Today's trip on the Whitefish Chain with Gunnar and his dad Grant was no exception. Gunnar came aboard with a cupcake for me with his special homemade chocolate frosting. He knows the recipe by heart, and it's a good one. So, along with my cupcake (complete in its own Tupperware container), there was a translucent bag that he brought aboard and I could see a cluster of banana's in it. It turns out Gunnar and Grant hadn't heard of the bad luck banana stories that are related to fishing. So I Googled it and confirmed my story, saying that guides in the south won't let bananas on board. So we fished and fished and moved and moved again without any bites.

After about an hour and a half of no bites and no fish, I decided to eat my gourmet Gunnar cupcake, thinking this would break the banana curse. It didn't work, and I was getting a bit flustered with the horrible action ... of course it couldn't have been the wicked cold front that ushered in this morning! Had to be the bananas. So I decided to eat one and the guys followed suit and the banana's were finally out of the boat and it was time to catch something. Almost immediately Gunnar caught a tiny largemouth and things didn't stop there. We ended up staying on that weed line for the rest of the trip, catching a mixed bag of bass, pike and a walleye. When Gunnar had enough fishing, he reeled up and was ready to call it a day.

Thank you Gregorys for all the memories and I'm thinking there will be more to come. My massage is done, my back feels good and my article is done. Now if I could just get a short nap before heading over to Sportland Bait to pick some minnows before picking up another couple of cool people, Jed and Tracy who might end up being lakehome owners in our BLA, too!

Fall is in the air and I'm getting ready for bear!

Walleyedan