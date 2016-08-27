CO Report: Busy with bear bait activity

CO Tim Collette (Pequot Lakes) checked bear baiting activity and anglers, and monitored boat landings for aquatic invasive species issues. Other activities included assisting with the Tall Ships event in Duluth, working with Cass County on a wetland filling case, and assisted Wadena County in looking for a possible drowning victim.

CO Randy Posner (Brainerd) worked on fishing enforcement this past week. The sunfish and bass have been the most productive for anglers. He worked in the Duluth area on Lake Superior for the tall ships event. Boating safety laws was the main focus of his time. Some of the violations he observed this past week were no fishing license, expired registration and insufficient life saving devices. He worked on aquatic invasive species prevention on Gull Lake and along the north shore of Lake Superior. A complaint of ATV's causing damage in the Pillsbury forest was investigated.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked a variety of calls. Assistance was given to the Cass County Sheriff in locating a missing person that drove his van into a river. The individual was apparently under the influence of drugs and was suicidal. Officer Guida worked with a variety of agencies on the statewide AMBER alert. Officer Guida continues to get nuisance bear complaints and an intoxicated driver was arrested operating his ATV.

CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) checked angling, ATV, boating and bear baiting activity. Invasive species and shoreland complaints were also worked.

CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) continued field training a new conservation officers. The officers worked Crow Wing and Cass county lakes for boating activity. The officers also spent time at the Brainerd International Raceway patrolling for ATV violations. Enforcement action was taken for numerous angling, boating, and ATV violations.