What's Up Outdoors: Fishing Has No Boundaries a success

Last weekend the only thing being talked about at Camp Confidence was fishing. The docks were loaded with boats and pontoons and the cabins were loaded with anxious anglers. Everyone was there for one reason, it was the 14th annual Fishing Has No Boundaries event. This year over 250 people including guides, anglers and helpers would be trying their luck on Sylvan and Gull lakes for whatever fishes would bite their hook. And, as usual, the weatherman was calling for rain and storms. Lucky for us they were wrong as usual.

The day couldn't of been better with a light breeze and cloudy skies and perfect temps catching fish just made it better. This year in our boat was Jim and Lavar, two disabled veterans from the Fargo area. Excited to be fishing, the day was filled with stories from years past and the adventures that took them all over the country. With most events like this you meet as strangers and at the end of the day you leave as friend. That definitely held true this year. Oh yeah, we did catch some fish and missed a few also. And you can't forget about the fish fry and the anglers "fish tales." Without those the day just wouldn't be complete.

I am probably making it sound like the perfect day and, well, it was. It is in fact a perfect day no matter if the fish bite or what Mother Nature brings. Come out next year and see for yourself, I bet you will think it's a perfect day also.

JAMIE DIETMAN, What's Up Outdoors, may be reached at 218-820-7757.