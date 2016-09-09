CRMC residents take aim in annual shoot

The Cuyuna Regional Medical Center's Care Center and the Wealthwood Gun Club hosted the fourth annual Seniors Shoot event Sept.1. This event brings together former hunters and shooters from the care center. Ali Meyer, director of social services and activities for the CRMC Care Center and her staff members Mary and Kary, who transport care center residents, work with Wealthwood members to plan and arrange the event.

Six of the care center's residents took part in the shooting activity this year. Many of them have 40 or more years of shooting and hunting experience. Members of the gun club work with the care center to come to the club and shoot at clay pigeon targets.

Each senior resident gets to use a .410 shotgun, donated by club members for the event. Wealthwood Gun Club members who donated guns this year and who helped with the event were Ron Fox, George and Harriett Carleton, Bill Feyo, Mike Shermock and Dave Miller.

Ammo for this years' event was donated by JJ's Guns in Crosby and The Rusty Gun, a newly opened gun shop in Aitkin.

The weather was perfect for shooting. All six shooters blasted away at the clay targets. Fritz Barrett, Keith Nelson, Red Vollrath and Leo Sperl all hit four to six or more clay targets. Dale Thrope and Al Fort also showed they were successful and right on target. Two of the six residents were back for a second year in a row.

The Wealthwood Gun Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Aitkin County. The club is always eager to offer its facilities, its multiple shooting venues and clubhouse for participation in community events.

More information can be viewed at www.wealthwoodgunclub.org or by telephone at 218-678-2281.