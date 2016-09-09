Fishing Report: Some area lakes producing muskie action

Northern pike and walleyes are hitting minnows in 18 feet at Round Lake and Whitefish Lake or in 20 to 30 feet on North Long Lake. Look for sunfish in the 6- to 8- foot weeds on Gull Lake, Nisswa Lake, Lake Edwards, or North Long and the deep weedlines on most lakes are producing bigger bass.

Lake Mille Lacs

With the walleye season now closed, it's all about smallmouth bass, northern pike, and muskies. Northern pike continue to be caught on the weedlines of most bays with minnows or crankbaits. Look for smallmouth on the shallow rocks early and late or the deep rocks and rock points during midday hours. Muskie reports have been limited to some fish chasing baits on the north end sand and weeds.

Cass Lake area

Muskies are very active and chasing bucktails on the cabbage beds of Cass Lake, Little Wolf Lake, and Pike Bay Lake. You'll catch walleyes and perch on minnows in 8 feet on Cass and Pike Bay, while bluegill action is strong on the 10- foot cabbage areas of Kitchi Lake, Wolf Lake, Lake Andrusia, and Allen's Bay on Cass.

Crosby area

Look for largemouth bass along the weedlines of East and West Rabbit lakes, while smallmouth bass are hitting topwater baits on the rocks of Serpent Lake or the current breaks on the Mississippi River. Crappies are hitting during the evening hours on Nokay Lake and Black Lake in 12 feet, and sunfish are going on Black Hoof Lake in the shallow weeds. Northern pike are hitting crankbaits on the deep weedlines of Horseshoe Lake and the Crooked Lake Chain. A few bear have been shot in the area and most reports indicate active baits, but goose hunting success has been OK at best.