Fishing results: Northern's Inc.
Northern's Inc. members recently tried out a new lake for one of their many fishing tournaments of the season. The outing at Farm Island Lake on Aug. 20 proved to be less than desirable, but still included some nice fish. Top anglers included the following.
First place, Rob and Roberta Carper, 13.4 pounds
Second place, Kevin and Julie Hacker, 6.14 pounds
Third place, Steve and Jennie Wohl, 6.14 pounds
Fourth place, Ron and Rhonda Wickham, 6.13 pounds
Fifth place, Jeff and Tracy Wohl, 6.6 pounds
Lunker for the day was a 6 pound 5 ounce fish caught by Rob Carper.
Don't forget about the 42nd Annual Gull Lake Chain Fishing Tournament coming Sept. 17 and 18. Info and tickets on sale at Ernies on Gull, S & W Bait and Gander Mountain, or by mail or call Ron Wickham at 218-829-4167. You can also visit www.northernsinc.org/international.php for full rules and registration information.