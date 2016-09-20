Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Minnesota to develop first-ever deer management plan with help from panel

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:54 a.m.

    ST. PAUL - People can apply to serve on a committee that will help the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources develop the state’s first-ever deer management plan.

    The deer management plan advisory committee will meet throughout 2017 to review technical information and public input and make recommendations for the development of the plan.

    Overall goals of the deer plan include setting a statewide harvest objective; addressing regional variations in deer habitat and populations; and describing and guiding the DNR’s responsibilities and activities related to deer management.

    “It is important for the DNR to work with individuals and groups interested in deer management, especially hunters, and develop a statewide deer management plan that benefits all citizens of the state,” said Adam Murkowski, DNR big game program leader.

    Participation in this committee is voluntary and temporary.

    Explore related topics:outdoorsdeer mangement planwhitetail deerMN DNR
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement