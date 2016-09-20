ST. PAUL - People can apply to serve on a committee that will help the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources develop the state’s first-ever deer management plan.

The deer management plan advisory committee will meet throughout 2017 to review technical information and public input and make recommendations for the development of the plan.

Overall goals of the deer plan include setting a statewide harvest objective; addressing regional variations in deer habitat and populations; and describing and guiding the DNR’s responsibilities and activities related to deer management.

“It is important for the DNR to work with individuals and groups interested in deer management, especially hunters, and develop a statewide deer management plan that benefits all citizens of the state,” said Adam Murkowski, DNR big game program leader.

Participation in this committee is voluntary and temporary.