Access road at Roseau River WMA under construction

ROSEAU - Hunters and other visitors to the west end of the Roseau River Wildlife Management Area in northwestern Minnesota are cautioned that the main access road from the west is under construction this fall.

The road can become impassable at times, particularly after a significant rainfall.

Hunters are urged to call the wildlife management area headquarters at 218-463-1130 to find out the latest information on access to this portion of the WMA before traveling there.

The road construction is part of a project to improve water management for wildlife and flood control on the wildlife management area pools and the Roseau River. Construction was delayed by excessive wetness throughout this summer.