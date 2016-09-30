Outdoor Notes

Hunters who were not chosen in the lottery to receive an antlerless deer permit can obtain one of 12 surplus antlerless permits for deer permit area 260, which covers the northwest corner of Minnesota and borders North Dakota and Manitoba.

Permits will be available starting 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on a first come, first served basis, anywhere DNR licenses are sold, or online at www.mndnr.gov/buyalicense. Both residents and nonresidents can purchase these permits but must first purchase a firearms or muzzleloader deer license. Permits purchased online will be mailed. Orders by telephone will not be accepted.

In lottery deer areas, including permit area 260, firearm and muzzleloader license holders who intend to take an antlerless deer must possess an antlerless permit; otherwise, they are restricted to hunting bucks. The total bag limit for deer in lottery areas is one deer per year.

To stay informed about the deer management and other important deer-related topics visitwww.mndnr.gov/deer and to receive updates via email, consider subscribing to the Deer Notes email list by entering an email address at the bottom of the page.

The DNR works to protect and maintain Minnesota's white-tailed deer. The deer population, which varies in density from place to place and year to year, is dependent on adequate habitat and directly influenced by the severity of winter weather. Deer are ecologically, socially and economically important in a state where hunting and wildlife watching generate more than $1.3 billion in annual economic impacts.

Join the ride for Camp Ripley Veterans ATV Trail

Fans of multi-use trails have an opportunity to enjoy an ATV ride and learn more about a future trail Oct. 7 on the Fort Ripley ATV Trail.

The Camp Ripley/Veterans State Trail officially received state trail authorization in 2009. Those involved in the trail planning are hoping to gather more support for the trail by hosting a ride, inviting state and local officials as well as trail enthusiasts to come learn more. The trail is still in the planning the stages, though groundwork could begin next year, according to trail board member Russell Heittola.

When completed, the Camp Ripley/Veterans State Trail will provide a connection between Crow Wing State Park and the SOO Line Regional Trail. It will link the Central Lakes, Lake Wobegon, SOO Line, Paul Bunyan, Heartland and Mi-Gi-Zi Trails to be one continuous recreational route. As a first in Minnesota recreational trail construction, it will also be a true multi-use trail from its inception and will be for motorized as well as non-motorized users—set to include both paved and dirt trails.

Planners say a project like this has never been done in Minnesota.

Those hoping to attend the ride should meet at The Fort Steak House 643 Front St., Fort Ripley. The ride is planned to begin at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call Bob Reinitz at 320-616-5849 or Russell Heittola at 218-825-0441.

Fall turkey season starts Saturday

The fall turkey season in Minnesota starts Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through Oct. 30. Fall turkey season has no lottery and licenses can be purchased over the counter. Persons other than youth still need to select and hunt in a single turkey permit area.

Join the Hike for Hope Oct. 9

The 16th Annual Hike for Hope is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9. This hike was initiated by Florence Hedeen of Park Rapids the weekend after the tragic Sept. 11 event.

Enjoy the vibrant colors of fall. Remember world events that unsettle us. Offer silent tribute for wisdom for our elected leaders. Be open to the hope inspired by quiet places in a troubled world.

Meet at the North Country National Scenic Trailhead at State Highway 64, East Steamboat Forest Road junction, about 4.5 miles north of Akeley, 10 miles south of State Highway 200 at 1 p.m.

Carpooling is encouraged. From Park Rapids leave from ACE Hardware at 12:15 p.m. In Nevis leave from Heartland Trail Park at 12:30 p.m. From Walker, leave at 12:30 p.m. from the new NCT/Walker Bicycle Kiosk a block north on Fifth Street from Highway 371/Minnesota Ave.

Hike the NCNST about 1.5 miles to Parkway Forest and return to Highway 64 for a 3-mile hike. Hike to the Sprinkle Lake Campground and return to Highway 64, a 4-mile hike. Those interested can hike to County Road 12 southwest of Walker, a 4.5-mile hike from Highway 64 and ride back to Highway 64.

Members and friends of the Itasca Moraine Chapter of the North Country Trail Association (www.northcountrytrail.org) have built and are maintaining the North Country National Scenic Trail in the Chippewa National Forest, through the Paul Bunyan State Forest, Hubbard County land and into Itasca State Park.

DNR to sell 40 northern Minnesota land parcels

The Department of Natural Resources will sell 40 northern Minnesota parcels in three public oral bid auctions in October and November.

• Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Nine northwestern Minnesota parcels will be auctioned at the County Administration Building in Bemidji.

• Thursday, Oct. 27 - 27 northeastern Minnesota parcels will be auctioned at the Lake County Courthouse in Two Harbors.

• Thursday, Nov. 3 - Four parcels in north-central Minnesota will be auctioned at DNR Brainerd area office.

The properties include unimproved recreational land and residential lakeshore parcels in Aitkin, Cass, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Lake, and St. Louis counties. There is a wide range of sizes and land uses in this selection of sales, from a small 0.80 acre former water access site on Pine Lake in Clearwater County to a 200-acre recreational parcel in Breitung Township in northeastern St. Louis County.

The DNR regularly sells land which is no longer needed for its original conservation purpose, after a thorough internal review, and after giving state agencies and local governments opportunities to purchase the land. Proceeds from sales of lands the DNR had once acquired go to the DNR division that had managed the land and are used to purchase and develop lands better suited to that division's conservation goals.

Bidders are advised to obtain and view the property data sheet, be familiar with the property, minimum bid price, and terms and conditions of sale prior to attending the auction.

To obtain a property data sheet or terms and conditions of sale call 651-259-5432, or 888-646-6367 or email landsale@dnr.state.mn.us. The property data sheets are also available online at www.dnr.state.mn.us/lands_minerals/landsale/.