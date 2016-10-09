Outdoor Notes

The proposed pike zones offer different regulations based on the fishing pressure and fish growth of lakes within their boundaries.Minnesota DNR graphic

New regulations for those who want to help manage northern pike in Minnesota will get another look by the public over the next month, according to a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources news release. This follows several years of public outreach that has returned broad support for the proposed changes.

"We've had very positive and broad support for new pike fishing regulations since we started discussing this idea with anglers and interested groups in 2013," said Don Pereira, fisheries section chief. "Now we're going through the formal and required step of allowing comments on the proposal before moving forward with new regulations."

Those interested in the proposal can comment on it now through Monday, Nov. 7.

The proposed regulations would divide the state into three zones, each with a set of regulations tailored for the zone. The changes could go into effect in the spring of 2017.

"The zone proposal is meant to address a serious problem in a number of lakes in the central and north-central part of the state plagued with small or 'hammer-handle' pike," Pereira said.

In the northeastern part of the state, regulations will serve to maintain the potential for pike to grow large in many of the Arrowhead region's waters. In the south, where pike abundance is often low but growth is fast, regulations will allow pike to reach an acceptable size before harvest.

"We heard the desire from darkhouse spearers to be able to take pike without fear of taking the wrong size, so we have accommodated that need after extensive consultation with spearing groups," Pereira said.

More information about the pike proposal can be found at www.mndnr.gov/pike. People can view details on the proposed rule and how to submit comments or request a formal hearing by following the links on the DNR rulemaking page at www.mndnr.gov/input/rules/rulemaking.html.

Written comments can be submitted directly to Al Stevens, Minnesota DNR, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155 or al.stevens@state.mn.us by Nov. 7.

Lakeshore Conservation Club makes improvements

Volunteers recently finished improvements at the Lakeshore Conservation Club rifle range. On the 100- and 25-yard ranges, users can now hang targets on holders suspended on steel pipes. According to a club news release, the changes improve safety and range appearance, while making the range easier to maintain.

A 20-foot telescoping flagpole will be installed on the approach to the rifle range. When it's up, users are asked to attach the red pennant found in the mailbox to the pole and raise it while you're on either the pistol or rifle ranges. This is a safety improvement so people at the skeet or trap ranges will know the other ranges are in use. The sign-in sheets will be combined and placed near the flagpole, too.

The rifle and pistol ranges will be open to the public Oct. 22, 23, 29, and 30 for hunters to sight-in their firearms before the deer season starts. The cost will be $5 per gun for non-members and free to club members. The sight-in runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with members available to help each hunter.

Apply now to serve on DNR fish work groups

Volunteers can apply to join one of five citizen-agency work groups that will discuss how the Minnesota DNR manages fish. There will be individual work groups for bass, catfish, panfish and walleye, and one that will focus on both northern pike and muskellunge, according to a DNR news release.

"Fisheries work groups help improve discussion between citizens and the DNR. Group members can talk about angler points of view and fisheries issues in detail, and these are valuable discussions," said Don Pereira, DNR fisheries chief. "We want to have groups with a variety of viewpoints represented and members will work together to discuss topics including recreation, water quality, fish habitat and effects on local economies."

Volunteers can apply to one of the five groups now through Sunday, Nov. 6. Each group of about 15 people will include volunteers and DNR staff who meet two or three times per year to discuss new research, population, harvest trends and fisheries management. Meetings average three to four hours, not including travel time.

Participants will be selected by the DNR and can serve a term of either two or three years. The groups are advisory and do not make decisions on policy or fish management.

For more information or an application form, visit www.mndnr.gov/fishgroups or call

651-259-5182.