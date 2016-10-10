Walleyedan: Walleyes and white tails on the menu

I'm sleepy! It's been a heck of a run. It was elk, Walleyedan's Fishing To End Hunger walleye tournament and a couple days at Camp Ripley for the DAV and deployed soldiers deer hunt. Maybe it was all the food I consumed at Rafferty's in Nisswa. Yeah, I'll blame my sleepiness on that.

I talked elk last week. How about we talk about the tournament and the Ripley hunt? Alright, the tournament was good. We had 88 teams signed up. There were a lot of Gull Lake Chain walleyes caught. After the fog lifted, the weather was spectacular and we raised some money for Kids Against Hunger Brainerd Lakes. I had picked two of our guides (Bruce Meinz and Nick Miltimore) to win the whole kit and caboodle, but they finished less than a pound out of first. Nice job guys!

Congratulations to the father-son team of Butch and Nate Blasing who took home the $10,000 and the trophy! The Gull Lake walleyes were the stars of the show too, with many of the teams weighing in their six fish quota. The majority of the walleyes were released back into the drink, and the ones that didn't make it were sent off with the Pike for Veterans organization.

So, thank you to all anglers, volunteers, sponsors and our host site (Bar Harbor Supper Club). It's really nice to see that Gull Lake is producing some beautiful fish this year, hopefully this continues for the rest of our lives! Bruce Meinz and I were talking today and he was thinking that the state should go to a three-fish walleye limit (instead of six). Actually, I would be fine with that, nine fish for a group of three anglers is a really nice batch of fish. Bruce has always been a pretty wise one ... and a wise one of those too!

Camp Ripley, thanks for all you do for the veterans and for the active soldiers as well. I've participated in the DAV turkey hunt, deer hunt and Trolling for the Troops in the past and all of these special events are really awesome! This most recent hunt, the DAV and deployed soldier hunts, did not produce many whitetails, but they did produce some quality camaraderie. Cameraman Mitch and I spent a couple of days with Kevin Bommersbach and there's never a dull moment when Kevin's around. We hunted hard, had a good time and ended up with Jane Doe and a show for "Game On." I am thankful to be a part of this and special thanks needs to go out to Dennis Erie for organizing these special events. And yes, thank you to all that put in some long hours on patrol, cooking, housekeeping and you name it. Thanks to all at Camp Ripley and all over the world for protecting our walls. And let's hope there is some change coming down the pike in November!

God bless you all,

Walleyedan