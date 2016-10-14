Walleyedan: Deer domination on its way

For the bowhunter, the time is now. For the majority of the whitetail chasers, Nov. 5 is the big day! This year, the Minnesota Governor's Deer Opener is in Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point and I am honored to be a part of this event! Deer hunting is a tradition that goes way back and it's a sport that brings people together. The stories can go on and on, the theories can go on and on and so do the traditions. So many memories.

I remember when my dad introduced my brother John and me to this awesome sport back in the day and I will not forget it. I love everything about deer and yes, I do like to hunt them!

In my opinion, I think deer are about as special as animals can get. Their senses are unreal, there adaptability is unreal and it's just really fun to learn about these cool creatures every time you step foot in the woods.

The mating season is coming up and this is when it's the most fun to be in the woods listening and looking and seeing it all happen. I have so many deer hunting memories and I'm sure you have a zillion, too. The misses, the tracking excursions, the one that busted you, the one you hit and didn't recover, the one that was on the camera and didn't show up, the one you wished you would have taken and passed on, and so much more! Bottom line, the whitetail is an awesome animal that gives us a lot to talk about all year round! Not to mention all the money we spend on these buggers too.

If you are interested in learning more about this awesome creature, bring the family out to the Minnesota Governor's Deer Opener and you will not regret it for a minute! It all happens Nov. 3-5. Demos, banquet, cook-off, hunting/outdoor expo and other activities. Come out and show your colors (blaze)!

Whitetaildan