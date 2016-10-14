What's Up Outdoors: Grand summer of guiding

First of all, I would like to say my first year as an official part of the S&W guides has been a great one. Thanks to Sherree and everyone at the bait shop; Butch, Nate and Tim as well. Not only for putting your faith in me, but for the support and help.

One thing I learned quickly is when you fish for a living, your boat becomes a tool. Without that tool you can't do much. So I also owe a huge thank you to the Power Lodge for getting me on the water quickly whenever I had a malfunction. It's funny to think that 20 some years ago when I moved to the area, I found S&W bait shop and it reminded me a lot of home. I grew up in my family's bait shop in Park Rapids, and 20 years later, in some kind of way, this is my new home. Everyone there is like family.

Summer was topped off by a 43-boat guide trip we did a few weeks ago out of a Grand View. Trying to find that many guides was no easy task, but thanks to other area guides as well as some friends from out of town, we pulled it off. Speaking of Grand View, last weekend I was invited to a dinner there that was a reunion for the Nisswa Guides League. Past and present guides were there telling stories of the days gone by. It was an honor just to be in the company of these legendary anglers. Some I didn't know, some were my idols growing up and some are friends and fellow guides now. One thing is for sure, they all could fish. Can you just try to imagine how many walleyes that group has put in a boat?