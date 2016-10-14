CO Report: Man gets engaged, gets buck

CO Tim Collette (Pequot Lakes) checked duck and small game hunters. Lots of people were out enjoying the fall activities and the officer encountered many violations including one day that included several ATV and OHM registration issues, ATVs operating in a wetland, ATVs equipped with illegal snorkels to run in water, an ATV carrying two toddlers in car seats attached to the ATV, neither wearing a helmet, a person hunting small game without a license, and three instances of transporting loaded firearms in vehicles, including one individual riding in

the back of an ATV who pulled his handgun out of his holster after being stopped and attempted to hide it in a back pack.

CO Sam Hunter (Park Rapids) checked hunters and ATV's. Officer Hunter assisted a party that rolled their vehicle in the Paul Bunyan State Forest. CO Hunter returned a lost dog that was found in the forest.

CO Karl Hadrits (Crosby) reports activity this week of checking fishermen and waterfowl, small game, and bow deer hunting activity. Other issues responded to included disability permits, bear depredation on crops, reports of suspicious hunting and fishing activity, and a water-level issue on an area lake.

CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked angling, boating, invasive species and hunting activity. The officer addressed a group of disabled hunters prior to the annual Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge hunt. Staff and numerous volunteers continue to do an excellent job of hosting the hunt.

CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) patrolled Cass and Crow Wing counties for waterfowl enforcement. Most hunters checked reported a slow success rate. CO McGowan also assisted local agencies with calls for service. Enforcement action was taken for numerous waterfowl hunting violations.

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked hunting activity which is picking up as the leaves fall.

ATVs were also checked making use of the nice weekend weather. A lot of docks were also coming out. Dock owners are reminded to check them over and clean vegetation before transport.

CO Scott Fitzgerald (Malmo) reports checking hunters throughout the week and weekend. Small

game hunters were showing a fair amount of success but most reported some difficulties with the large amount of leaves on the trees yet. ATV activity was monitored on both State and County Land throughout the week and weekend. Some fishing activity was seen with a few parties having some luck with some northern pike on the smaller area lakes. AIS activity was monitored throughout the Malmo station as boaters were seen removing boats for the season on area lakes and some waterfowl hunting related activity was also seen over the weekend. Enforcement action for the week included various ATV and hunting related violations.

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) followed up on bear hunting investigations. She investigated a complaint of a dead deer that looked like it had been shot. Further investigation proved it to be a car hit deer. Two felony arrests were made for controlled substance related violations and warrants.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on illegal fires, in which enforcement action was taken for burning prohibited materials and no permit. Duck hunting activity was worked with un-signed stamp and no HIP certification violations found. Colder weather made deer move, which caused some vehicle damage. Assistance was also given on a crash involving a horse with a rider and a truck. All were found to be OK, but the riders were intoxicated and riding horses at night on a busy county highway.