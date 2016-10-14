Outdoor Notes

The event is planned 1-2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors.

Contact splitrock@mnhs.org or 218-226-6372 for more information.

Corps seeks comments on Mississippi River Headwaters master plan

ST. PAUL—The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on its draft Mississippi River Headwaters Project Master Plan and environmental assessment.

The Corps recently completed its draft master plan and is now seeking comments prior to finalizing it. The plan, last updated in 1977, focuses on what could and should happen over the life of the Mississippi River Headwaters recreation sites, but is flexible enough to adapt to unforeseen or changing conditions. The plan also includes all lands (fee, easement or other interest) acquired for the project to support operations and authorized missions. This plan will also guide and articulate the Corps' responsibilities pursuant to applicable federal laws, policies and regulations.

This plan involves a federal project that requires a review of environmental effects under the National Environmental Policy Act. A final determination on the draft environmental assessment will be made following a 30-day public review period. A copy of the draft environmental assessment can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: The" target="_blank">www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/Public-Notices/ The public review and comment period on the draft master plan and environmental assessment began, Oct. 11, and ends Nov. 11. Questions and comments concerning the plan should be directed to Brian Turner, Corps natural resources specialist, at 651-290-5771 or brian.w.turnerRegional Planning and Environment Division North, 180 Fifth St. E., Suite 700, St. Paul, Minnesota 55101-1678.

PMTT Ranger Boats World Championship October 22-23

The Professional Musky Tournament Trail will crown its 2016 Ranger Boats World Champions on October 22 and 23 on Lake Miltona.

The Ranger Boats sponsored event will feature a first prize package of a 2017 Ranger 619FS Fisherman, powered by a Mercury Marine Outboard and Ranger Trail trailer for a total value of more than $40,000. Lake Miltona is known for trophy muskies and is 5,600 acres with a variety of different structures. It features deep water with drop off areas that will challenge all of the 35 top teams that qualified for the championship.

Saturday updates will be at 6 p.m. and the Sunday awards ceremony will be at 3 p.m. at the Prairie Events Center in Parkers Prairie at 201 West Main St.

Wealthwood Gun Club holds recognition banquet

The Wealthwood Gun Club had their annual community recognition banquet Oct. 1.

During the meeting, members spoke about the desires to construct a separate pistol range at the club. League winners were recognized along with a special recognition for Mike Shermock. The club will have extended range hours for rifle sight in Oct. 29 through Nov. 5. They also plan to have their annual Thanksgiving pancake breakfast Nov. 20.