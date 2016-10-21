Fishing Report

Brainerd/Nisswa area

Shiners and rainbow minnows are working best for walleyes in 28 to 40 feet at Gull Lake, Pelican Lake, North Long Lake, and Whitefish Lake. Crappies continue to be found suspended over 30 feet or more on Gull, North Long, and Whitefish. Northern pike are taking sucker minnows over 16 to 24 feet on North Long and Whitefish.

Crosby area

Smallmouth bass and walleyes continue to be taken with a jig and minnow on the Mississippi River. Minnows also will produce walleyes on Rabbit Lake, Serpent Lake, and Clearwater Lake in 28 to 35 feet. Crappies are being found suspended over deep water on Serpent, Rabbit, and Nokay Lake. Hit the shorelines with big bucktails for northern pike on the Portsmouth and Sagamore pits. Grouse hunters have been more noticeable and most seem to be shooting a few birds just north of the area, but duck numbers have dropped, with a few more ringbills and geese in the mix.

Staples/Little Falls area

Smallmouth bass and walleyes continue to hit minnows on the Mississippi River. Crappies and walleyes have started biting on Lake Alexander in shallow and deep water. Pheasant hunters have found some birds during the early stages of the season even though the corn harvest is behind schedule.